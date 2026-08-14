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False Positive?
How Mainstream Literature Exposes the Circular Logic and Statistical Paradoxes Behind PCR Testing
Aug 14
•
Mike Stone
41
4
13
ViroLIEgy Boosters: Mission Measles
How Measles Went From a Routine Childhood Illness to a Modern Public Health Crisis
Aug 7
•
Mike Stone
52
15
15
July 2026
AntiViral Ep. 12: The Bacteriophage Debate Behind Virology
The Debate That Built the "Virus" Model
Jul 24
•
Mike Stone
44
49
11
No More Fake "Viruses"
A Tribute to Jon Rappoport
Jul 14
•
Mike Stone
117
17
26
AntiViral Ep. 11: The Myth of Virus Origins
From Failed Germ Experiments to the Birth of the "Virus" Concept
Jul 3
•
Mike Stone
62
3
13
June 2026
ViroLIEgy Boosters: CDC Reverses Course on Vaccine–Autism Link
Examining Updated CDC Messaging on Vaccines and Autism-Related Claims
Jun 26
•
Mike Stone
47
8
8
Update 4: An Open Challenge to Virologists
A Damning Admission
Jun 22
•
Mike Stone
82
45
25
Uncovering the Corona Fraud Part 28
August 21, 2020 to August 31, 2020
Jun 19
•
Mike Stone
35
4
7
AntiViral Ep. 10: Rockefeller and the Snake Oil Myth
How Wealthy Industrialists Used Germ "Theory" to Reshape Medicine for Profit.
Jun 5
•
Mike Stone
84
9
16
May 2026
ViroLIEgy Boosters: The Hanta and Ebola Testing Trap
Selective Testing and the Manufacturing of "Outbreaks"
May 26
•
Mike Stone
73
20
22
The Hanta Hustle
From Rodent Tissues to Digital Sequences: The Making of a Molecular Ghost and the Displacement of the Chemical Environment
May 15
•
Mike Stone
87
12
18
AntiViral Ep. 9: Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory
The Forgotten Scientific Battle Over What Really Causes Disease
May 1
•
Mike Stone
97
16
22
© 2026 Mike Stone
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