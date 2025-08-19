ViroLIEgy Newsletter

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

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Michael Wallach
Aug 19, 2025

Amazing. Love it. Hopefully this fellow will actually engage in a substantive discussion instead of hiding behind his pseudo-scientific credentials. I actually wrote to the Chairperson of the American Virology Society a while back trying to see if they would co-host a discussion on these topics. She thought it was an interesting idea and said she would check with the Board and then she ghosted me. I have yet to find a single virologist with the intelligence and courage to actually engage in a civilized discussion about their own field of study!

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Candy
Aug 19, 2025

That world is huge. Too much money invested and too many people have their individual existence and identity tied to pretending it’s real. They’re not going to just admit they’re wrong

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