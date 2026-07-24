After exploring the origin of the “virus” concept in the 11th episode of AntiViral, episode 12 examines the creation of the “virus” model. In the early 20th century, “viruses” were defined largely in negative terms. They were considered:

not visible under ordinary light microscopes

not retained by bacteria-retaining filters

not capable of propagating without susceptible living cells

Defining “viruses” in negative terms reflected the inability of early scientists to observe or manipulate the presumed entities directly, highlighting the limitations of the technology and conceptual framework available at the time. Early virologists did not know what they were working with—was it a fluid, a poison, a small bacterium, a protein, or a molecule? Many ideas existed, but nothing was settled.

The discovery of the bacteriophage, historically seen as a “lytic principle” in bacteria, and the decades-long debate over whether it was an independent “infectious” particle or a product of bacterial metabolism, played a central role in shaping the “virus” model. The question remained unresolved into the 1950s, until French microbiologist André Lwoff consolidated the conflicting evidence into the modern “virus” definition: a genetic blueprint residing within a host that eventually emerges as an external particle. Lwoff’s synthesis provided a standardized framework for virology, but it relied heavily on interpretation and inference rather than direct, universally reproducible observation. In this way, the “virus” model incorporated both perspectives.

Ultimately, the “virus” model was built on a constructed consensus rather than direct empirical observation. While the evidence showed that the phenomenon was endogenous to bacteria, resulting from stress in culture rather than the action of an exogenous “bacteria-eater,” the misinterpreted bacteriophage principle became the foundation for a “virus” model based on indirect and contradictory evidence. As a result, the modern “virus” model reflects a historical synthesis and consensus of interpretations rather than direct verification of “viruses” as independent entities.

For more, see The “Virus” Model.