ViroLIEgy Newsletter

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rider's avatar
Rider
Jul 25

THANK you Mike for this clear brief review of bactgeriophage-as-virus story telling. They evidentaly can actually isolate bacteriophages, but have never fulfilled Koch's Postulates. The claim these particles must be viral is due to the fact that they look alike. Buty they do not behave in accordance with the definition dreamed up for viral pathogens by virologists.

Reply
Share
47 replies
weaponized gels's avatar
weaponized gels
Aug 2

cia/mossad, using halogenating liquid industrial solvents, benzene xylenes, self pressurizing binary systems as a land grab, real estate locational strategy, run as drug cartel models, spew it where they are assigned and get houses cars cash in this occupation process, a silent war model of territorial expansion. This led up to the epidemic, becoming the disease itself, mostly floating this binary onto adjacent properties. Surveillance camera to hard drive evidence and archives, can expose the emission points during the night cycle when IR or other light in a dark of night field, illuminates this artifice. Benzenes being cheap, exposure of adjacent land can go for decades on end, putting into jeopardy anyone buying a house for occupancy into these slow kill-zones.

Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture