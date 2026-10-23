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This episode of AntiViral challenges one of the most overlooked assumptions in virology: that the particles labeled as “viruses” are unique “infectious” entities rather than ordinary byproducts of cellular activity.

A central focus is the concept of “virus-like particles” (VLPs)—nanometer-sized structures routinely observed in cell cultures, tissue samples, and bodily fluids. These particles match the same size, shape, and density that virologists attribute to “viruses,” yet they frequently appear even in samples not linked to any disease condition.

Modern literature acknowledges that most of these particles are “non-infectious” vesicles, “exosomes,” or membrane fragments released naturally by cells during processes like stress, apoptosis, or intercellular communication. Historically, many of these structures were initially interpreted as “viral,” but later reclassified as cellular components.

A key point raised is the interpretive gap in electron microscopy studies: images alone do not determine origin or function. Without direct isolation, independent characterization, and proof of “pathogenicity” established through the scientific method and the fulfillment of Koch’s Postulates, the identification of “virus particles” becomes a matter of assumption that lacks definitive proof. As a result, what is routinely called a “virus” is indistinguishable from normal cellular debris or extracellular vesicles, with the distinction being conceptual rather than experimentally grounded.

What this ultimately means is that virology relies on a classification system built on appearance and interpretation, rather than a clear, physically isolated entity that can be consistently separated from normal cellular processes.

For more, please see the article "Virus-like" Particles.