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In this inaugural edition of the AntiViral Special Presentation series, the HIV/AIDS hypothesis takes center stage. HIV is widely accepted as the cause of AIDS. But what happens when we go back to the evidence and ask whether HIV actually satisfies the criteria historically used to demonstrate that a microorganism causes a disease?

This extra length, 31-minute-plus presentation examines the HIV/AIDS hypothesis through the lens of Koch’s Postulates and follows the evidence through each step of the proposed causal chain.

Is HIV consistently found in people with AIDS? No. AIDS-defining conditions and severe CD4 depletion have been documented in people without detectable HIV, while many people diagnosed HIV-positive remain healthy for years or decades. Was HIV isolated and purified before being used to establish causation? No. The original HIV research relied heavily on cell cultures and indirect markers, while subsequent studies identified cellular proteins, microvesicles, and other material within preparations described as purified HIV. Even the identification of the supposed “viral” particles raises questions when morphologically similar particles have been observed in people without AIDS. Does detecting HIV prove that HIV is the cause? No. “Antibodies,” reverse transcriptase activity, PCR sequences, proteins, and electron-microscopic particles are all used to infer the presence of HIV. But detecting indirect signals is not the same as demonstrating a unique physical entity, and identification is not the same as demonstrating causation. Can purified HIV reproduce AIDS in a healthy host? No. Experiments cited as fulfilling Koch’s Postulates often involved complex biological materials rather than a purified “viral” preparation. Chimpanzee studies failed to reproduce clinical AIDS, raising the question of whether the critical experimental requirement was ever actually satisfied. And finally, was the same causative agent re-isolated from the resulting disease? No. The studies cited as evidence for HIV causation did not demonstrate that the same disease was recreated following controlled inoculation with a previously isolated and purified agent, nor that the same agent was subsequently re-isolated. As HIV was never purified and isolated prior to experimentation, there was nothing to re-isolate.

Step by step, a clear pattern emerges: where direct proof of causation is absent, indirect markers and interpretations are offered in its place. When measured against the rigorous standards of logic and the scientific method, the most critical links in the chain—demonstrating the identity of the entity prior to experimentation and subsequently establishing causation—remain unproven.

For more, please see the article How HIV Fails Koch’s Postulates.