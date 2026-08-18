ViroLIEgy Newsletter

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
2h

Here’s a simple question for those who believe HIV/AIDS is not a narrative for the weak minded; Luc Montagnier won the Nobel Prize for discovering HIV; Who won the Nobel Prize for discovering the link between HIV and AIDS? Kary Mullis the Nobel Prize winner for PCR spent most of his professional life trying to answer that question, and came to a simple conclusion.

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jef's avatar
jef
29mEdited

mike - i'm sorry for your loss that you transformed into motivation to challenge virology. thank you so much for all that you have done to enlighten us, it has truly opened my mind. i grasp all that you have explained, but there was one small item i'm hoping you might have some info on: "Zhengli Shi is actually the only laboratory in Wuhan at the time that managed to isolate a virus for once." so, is this documented, did it really happen according proper scientific design or was this statement actually inaccurate? thanks for your reply - jef

p.s. - i tried to leave this message at your website where i had been reading, but every time i tried to post it i got the message "something went wrong" so i posted it here.

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