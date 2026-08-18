On August 18, 2021, I took a leap of faith and launched ViroLIEgy.com.

The road that led me there began more than a year earlier, during one of the most chaotic and uncertain periods in recent history. In March 2020, as the world was entering the upheaval of the “pandemic” period, my family experienced a devastating loss. A loved one passed away after years of abuse within the “healthcare” system, at a time when restrictions, fear, and uncertainty surrounding the crisis limited our ability to be present in the way we wanted during those final moments. That experience profoundly affected me and became one of the catalysts that pushed me to speak out more openly and forcefully about what I was seeing unfold.

At the time, I was already writing about the growing contradictions I saw in the official narrative. As the months passed, however, it became increasingly clear that if I truly wanted to make a difference, I needed to address the root of the virology problem. I needed to dig much deeper into the foundational research supporting these claims. It was not enough to point out contradictions—I wanted to expose the shaky foundation upon which the entire narrative had been built. In other words, I wanted to show that the Emperor was wearing no clothes in the hope that others could avoid experiencing the same fate that had befallen my family.

Over the following months, I compiled on Facebook an extensive collection of research examining the foundational “virus” and “antibody” papers, along with posts covering PCR, vaccines, the lack of contagion, and many other related topics. I organized everything into categories to preserve the information I had uncovered and make it easier to reference and build upon.

Unfortunately, there was one major problem: despite what I initially thought, no one but me could see those collections.

While the organization worked well for my own research, it defeated the very purpose of why I had created them in the first place. I wanted others to be able to read, learn from, and share the information. Keeping everything hidden away in private collections was not accomplishing that goal.

At the same time, as my posts became increasingly critical of the official narrative—particularly my work on PCR testing and vaccines—Facebook ramped up its censorship. I received numerous suspensions that prevented me from posting for 30 days or more at a time. I later wrote about that frustrating period, and how I managed to work around it in Uncovering the Corona Fraud Part 26.

By the beginning of August 2021, a second personal tragedy struck my family, and I felt defeated. After enduring two devastating losses in less than a year, one of the few outlets I had for channeling that pain—sharing my research—was repeatedly being taken away through censorship. It would have been easy to give in to the heartache and frustration and simply retreat into the shadows.

Instead, I felt compelled to push back.

I decided the best way to turn that negative energy into something positive was to fight the censorship rather than surrender to it. I wanted to transform tragedy into purpose. Rather than allowing those hardships to silence me, I used them as the motivation to build something that no social media platform could take away.

That decision became ViroLIEgy.com.

What began as a response to censorship soon grew into something much larger—a place to freely share my research, challenge accepted narratives, preserve important information, and encourage others to examine the evidence for themselves. Looking back, creating ViroLIEgy.com was as much about giving myself purpose during one of the darkest periods of my life as it was about providing a resource that I hoped others would find valuable.

Over the past five years, ViroLIEgy has grown far beyond what I ever imagined. What started as a simple website has expanded into thousands of pages of research, hundreds of articles, the AntiViral video series, the ViroLIEgy Newsletter, and a community of readers from around the world committed to questioning assumptions and examining the evidence for themselves.

Five years later, I could not be more grateful for everyone who has taken this journey with me. Your support has allowed me to continue researching, writing, and building ViroLIEgy into something far beyond what I originally imagined.

To celebrate this milestone and thank both longtime readers and those just discovering ViroLIEgy, I am offering a special anniversary subscription:

$45/year (regularly $60/year)

That’s 25% off the regular annual price and $27 less than paying monthly for a full year. That works out to just $3.75/month.

No special link or coupon code is required. The anniversary price will automatically apply to all new annual subscriptions and to anyone who renews an annual subscription during the promotion period.

This anniversary offer will remain available through August 18, 2027, giving both longtime readers and new readers plenty of time to take advantage of it.

Here is what you get as a paid subscriber:



✅ Full week early access to every long-form article and every AntiViral episode

✅ Exclusive one-month premiere access to the upcoming extended-length AntiViral Special Presentation on HIV.



✅ Early commenting before articles are opened to the public



✅ Exclusive access to my Uncovering the Corona Fraud series

✅ Behind-the-scenes updates on ongoing research, article development, and my upcoming book



✅ Directly support my ongoing independent research and writing

New 5-Year Anniversary Perk

As part of the five-year anniversary celebration, I am also introducing a new paid subscriber perk:

✅ 10% off all ViroLIEgy Shop orders

Whether you want to grab a shirt, hat, coffee mug, or other ViroLIEgy merchandise to help share the message, paid subscribers will receive an exclusive discount as a thank you for supporting my work.

Five years ago, ViroLIEgy began during one of the most difficult periods of my life as a way to turn frustration, loss, and censorship into something meaningful. What started as a personal mission has grown into a community of people seeking answers, questioning assumptions, and exploring the evidence for themselves. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported this journey, and I look forward to continuing the work together for years to come.

Here's to the next five years. ❤️🙏