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“This is not an act of bravery. This is an act of intelligence.” -Dr. Robert Willner

There is an impressive amount of evidence challenging the HIV/AIDS hypothesis that has been accumulated by scientists, medical professionals, journalists, and independent researchers over the last few decades. It was so overwhelming and convincing that, when I began the research that made up the bulk of the early ViroLIEgy.com material, I deliberately shied away from covering it. Of course, I would regularly present evidence against the hypothesis in various interactions on Facebook and Twitter/X comment sections, but I did not write many articles presenting the information to a new audience. I figured the foundational papers had been covered so well by those who came before that there was really no need for me to retread previously covered ground.

While I did touch on some of the compelling evidence against HIV/AIDS in my articles The Infectious Myth Busted Part 3: HIV Transmission Rare or Non-Existent? (October 2021) and Montagnier's Monster (February 2022), I did not release my critical examination of the entire hypothesis until the end of December 2024. By that point, I had covered the foundational evidence for many different “viruses,” bacteria, and even a parasite. I was now devoting more of my time and energy to expanding on previously explored topics in ways people may not have seen before. This led to my articles examining the origins of the germ “theory” of disease.

However, through my interactions with others, it became clear that while the information challenging HIV/AIDS is widely available, it is not necessarily easy to find. Having that information collected and presented in a new way could therefore be beneficial. Thus, I wrote How HIV Fails Koch’s Postulates to bring together many of the most compelling pieces of evidence and arguments into a single article where they could be easily accessed and examined. I wanted to put what I felt was a definitive stamp on the question of whether HIV ever truly satisfied Koch’s Postulates, the gold-standard criteria, in order to claim that a “pathogenic virus” caused a syndrome called AIDS.

Despite releasing and sharing this article, I still get plenty of pushback on the HIV/AIDS topic. People simply refuse to let go of their long-held fear-based programming. As seen with rabies and ebola, rather than address the lack of scientific evidence supporting their beliefs, they often feel that the best way to “refute” my article is to challenge me through self-experimentation. For rabies, it boils down to having myself get bitten by a rabid dog. For ebola, it is to take care of a patient and get their bodily fluids on me. For HIV/AIDS, the challenge is to either sleep with an HIV-positive person or inject the blood of one into myself.

As I am a married man, I will not cheat on my wife in order to prove a point. I will also not inject myself with anything to prove an unsupported claim. Not only are these challenges a burden-of-proof reversal fallacy, but even injecting something as seemingly innocuous as water into the body can have severe consequences.

That being said, there is already compelling evidence relevant to these challenges. Regarding sexual transmission of a “virus” and subsequent disease, the 1997 Padian study followed serodiscordant couples, in which one partner was classified as positive and the other negative, over a period of 10 years. The study reported no seroconversions, including among couples who reported unprotected sex.

As for whether injecting blood labeled HIV-positive can cause “infection” and disease, Dr. Robert Willner performed this very challenge in his infamous HIV “infection” demonstrations in 1993-1994. In a widely circulated video of one of these demonstrations, which I previously included in the article discussed above as well as in The Germ Duel, Dr. Willner not only explains his objections to the HIV/AIDS hypothesis, but deliberately covers a needle with blood from a man identified as HIV-positive and pricks his own finger with it, allowing the blood to enter the wound. Willner performed variations of this demonstration on multiple occasions and never once tested positive.

While I have shared Dr. Willner’s demonstration in articles and comment threads in the past, I recently realized that I had never done an actual social media post covering it. Deciding to rectify this, on August 6, 2026, I shared a 52-second clip from one of his demonstrations.

Figuring that this event had already been widely circulated across social media, I did not expect the reaction that followed. The post on Twitter/X quickly took off, racking up nearly 1.5 million views almost immediately. It has since been liked more than 3,800 times and shared 551 times. Facebook saw a similar surge, with more than 120,000 views, 2,400+ reactions, 1,200+ shares, and 632 comments.

The comment sections on both Twitter/X and Facebook quickly filled with people who seemed to be encountering this information for the first time. Many asked Grok whether the demonstration was real. As expected, there was also plenty of pushback, with people challenging whether the demonstration actually occurred, whether the individuals involved were actually HIV-positive, whether Dr. Willner really tested negative afterward, and whether his death from a heart attack six months later was somehow caused by AIDS.

As I responded to many of the questions and challenges, I began uncovering information about the demonstrations that I had not previously known and, in some cases, had misunderstood myself. The pushback ultimately led me to investigate the events more closely. In doing so, I found evidence that addresses several of the objections being raised, but I also discovered that some of the information circulating about the demonstrations, particularly information attached to the widely circulated video, is misleading or inaccurate.

Thus, rather than simply sharing the video again and repeating the commonly told story, I decided to investigate what actually happened. In this article, I will present the information I have uncovered in an attempt to answer the questions raised by Dr. Willner's demonstrations, clear up the confusion surrounding the various events, and set the historical record straight.