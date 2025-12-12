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Philanthropy Poketwanus's avatar
Philanthropy Poketwanus
Dec 20, 2025

“”In other words, tissue culture did not emerge from observing a phenomenon in nature and seeking its cause; instead, the phenomenon was created first, and the cause was assumed afterward.”” This is the crux of the Global Mafia’s biscuit. The Hegelian Dialectic.

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Király József's avatar
Király József
Dec 27, 2025

Dear Mr. Mike Stone,

it may be, I don't understand something correct.

I am neither a doctor, nor a biologist, nor a researcher, but simply a retired chemical engineer in Hungary.

You quote Enders:

"Finally, we exposed the monolayer outgrowth of cultures in roller tube cultures to the virus. This procedure proved to be much the best and left no doubt about the cytopathic effect which, under those circumstances, was rapid and specific, was neutralized by type-specific polio serum, and could be used to determine the infectivity titer of the virus."

If he says that the cytopathic effect was rapid and specific, and that this effect could be neutralized with specific polio serum, then something (even if not the virus) must have triggered this rapid and specific CPE, and something (the non-existent virus-specific serum) must have eliminated this CPE.

How do you interpret Enders' statement?

In any case, it is not clear to me how you can conclude circular reasoning from this.

Enders experienced CPE. This was neutralized by something, he named polio serum.

I would appreciate it if you could explain my confusion.

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