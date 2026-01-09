ViroLIEgy Newsletter

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

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Mike Stone
Jan 9

I love the telephone game analogy, Sean. That's perfect! 😂

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Sean S.
Jan 9

It seems like the entire medical community relies upon an information sharing network akin to the telephone game we played in elementary school to demonstrate how information is corrupted as it is passed from one person to another. When the person revealed to the class what they originally said it was comical to see how it was corrupted through passage. Going back to the original sources in virology always reveals that their conclusions were based on inference and association, not on direct repeatable evidence. The false conclusions are spread as truth and used as evidence for corrupted side systems like antibody testing, viral gene sequencing, PCR tests, etc., which are all fruits of the poisonous tree.

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