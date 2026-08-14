The 5-year anniversary of the launch of ViroLIEgy.com is coming up on August 18, 2026. I began the site with two heavily censored articles on the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing fraud. The first, The Testing Pandemic, examined how the “pandemic” was manufactured through PCR testing. The second, 20 Undeniable Facts About PCR Tests, highlighted 20 damning facts challenging the validity of PCR results. To celebrate the occasion, I thought it would be poetic to take another look at the PCR scam through the lens of several fresh, peer-reviewed studies. Enjoy!

For those who have followed my work since the start of the “pandemic,” the problems surrounding the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test are simply old news at this point. My starting premise was always simple: Without having an actual purified and isolated “virus” available to calibrate and validate the test used to detect it, any results produced are simply meaningless noise at best and entirely fraudulent at worst. This is just simple logic. To validate a test designed to detect Bigfoot, for instance, you must first have Bigfoot available to verify that the test actually works and accurately detects the target. In medical testing, validating an assay for a specific “pathogen” or biochemical target requires a pure reference sample of that exact compound to prove the test can reliably detect it without cross-reacting with host cellular material. Without a properly established reference standard, the distinction between a true positive and a false positive cannot be reliably determined. Virology lacks that foundational standard, and this alone should be enough to call the legitimacy of any PCR test result into question.

As the Testing Pandemic wore on, more holes in the PCR boat began to appear, including from the very organizations relying on the legitimacy of the results. On October 12, 2020, I noted that, according to the CDC’s guidance on SARS testing, the likelihood of a false-positive PCR result was high when disease transmission was absent or very low. While this guidance was written for “SARS-CoV-1” testing, the underlying principle applies to any diagnostic test: when the condition being tested for is rare or prevalence is low, the probability that a positive result represents a “true case” decreases. The agency recommended that only those with a high suspicion of having SARS should be tested:

“In the absence of SARS-CoV transmission worldwide, the probability that a positive test result will be a “false positive” is high. To decrease the possibility of a false-positive result, testing should be limited to patients with a high index of suspicion for having SARS-CoV disease.”

https://archive.cdc.gov/www_cdc_gov/sars/guidance/f-lab/assays.html

This same diagnostic principle applies to “SARS-CoV-2” testing. However, it also has implications beyond the interpretation of individual test results. Positive PCR results were used not only to identify “cases,” but also to estimate disease prevalence and to calculate measures such as “transmission” and “infectivity.” Consequently, the reliability of these population-level estimates depends upon the reliability of the underlying PCR-defined case counts.

As I noted on November 13, 2020, the predictive values of PCR results are only considered reliable if the pretest probability is known. If the pretest probability is low, the likelihood of false-positive results is considered high.

In order to determine pretest probability, the CDC states that disease prevalence must be known:

“Pretest probability: Probability of a patient having an infection before the test result is known: based on the proportion of people in a community with the disease at a given time (prevalence) and the clinical presentation of the patient.”

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/resources/antigen-tests-guidelines.html

The American Society for Microbiology (ASM) explained this same concept in June 2020, emphasizing that the interpretation of diagnostic test results depends on knowing the underlying prevalence of disease in the population being tested. They defined prevalence as “the number of known cases of the disease in a population at a given time,” noting that, in the general population, “the prevalence is also known as the pretest probability.” ASM further explained that a diagnostic test “can best be interpreted when the pretest probability (prevalence) is known” and “will not help (and will likely only lead to confusion) when the pretest probability of a disease is either very high or very low.”

​In other words, diagnostic tests cannot be interpreted in isolation because their meaning depends on how much disease is present within the population. Yet, the ASM openly acknowledged the massive uncertainties surrounding “SARS-CoV-2” testing at the time. They noted that “the sensitivity and specificity of SARS-CoV-2 tests are still being investigated” and that, as the “virus” is new, “we do not have a gold-standard test to assess the results of new SARS-CoV-2 tests.” The ASM further admitted to not knowing “the true prevalence of COVID-19” and that “it may not be possible to calculate a true pretest probability.”

They concluded:

“As disease prevalence decreases, so does the posttest probability that a patient actually has the disease, meaning the chances of getting a false-positive test are higher.”

​The points raised by ASM highlighted the central issue: interpreting a positive PCR result depends on knowing the underlying prevalence of disease within the population being tested. This naturally raises an important question: how is disease prevalence determined in the first place?

On January 11, 2021, I examined this issue further by looking at the equation used by the CDC to calculate disease prevalence:

Notice that all new and pre-existing cases must be known. As I pointed out at the time, this creates quite the conundrum. Ideally, cases would be identified through clinical assessment combined with appropriate diagnostic criteria. However, “COVID-19” was defined by nonspecific signs and symptoms that overlap with allergies, the common cold, influenza, pneumonia, and numerous other conditions. Clinical presentation alone could not reliably distinguish “COVID-19” from these other illnesses. Even the CDC acknowledged this limitation:

“You cannot tell the difference between flu and COVID-19 by the symptoms alone because many of the signs and symptoms are the same. Testing is needed to confirm a diagnosis.”

Because of this, laboratory testing, primarily PCR, became the method used to “confirm” cases, and therein lies the problem.

If the accuracy of PCR results depends upon disease prevalence being known, yet disease prevalence cannot be determined without using PCR to generate the cases, a circular confirmation loop is created. The test identifies the cases needed to validate the accuracy of the very test used to identify those same cases.

Interestingly, the WHO reinforced this same principle a few days later on January 21, 2021. In a memo to medical professionals, the WHO warned that the risk of false-positive results increases as disease prevalence decreases, regardless of the claimed specificity of the test.

“WHO reminds IVD users that disease prevalence alters the predictive value of test results; as disease prevalence decreases, the risk of false positive increases (2). This means that the probability that a person who has a positive result (SARS-CoV-2 detected) is truly infected with SARS-CoV-2 decreases as prevalence decreases, irrespective of the claimed specificity.”

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05

In other words, even a test claimed to have very high analytical specificity can produce a substantial number of false-positive results when the condition being tested for is uncommon. The WHO’s guidance therefore reinforces the same principle recognized by the CDC and ASM: the meaning of a positive PCR result depends on disease prevalence, yet disease prevalence is estimated from “PCR-confirmed” cases. As a result, PCR results are used to generate the very prevalence estimates required to interpret those same results, creating the circular confirmation loop being described.

The PCR Circular Confirmation Loop

PCR accuracy depends on pretest probability.

Pretest probability depends heavily on disease prevalence.

Prevalence requires knowing how many people actually have the disease.

“COVID-19” could not be reliably diagnosed from symptoms alone because they were nonspecific.

PCR therefore became the primary mechanism for identifying “cases.”

Those PCR-defined cases were then used to estimate disease prevalence.

That prevalence was then used to determine the predictive value of PCR results.

The predictive value was then used to justify confidence in the PCR results.

In short: the test generated the cases, the cases generated the prevalence, and the prevalence was used to validate the test.

The implications of this issue became even more apparent as mass PCR testing expanded. The CDC’s own SARS testing guidance emphasized that when disease transmission is absent or low, the probability that a positive result represents a false positive increases, which is why testing was recommended only for those with a high index of suspicion. Yet during the “COVID-19” response, PCR testing was expanded far beyond individuals with a high clinical suspicion of disease and was frequently applied to large populations, including those without symptoms.

The result was the identification of large numbers of PCR-positive individuals who had no symptoms at the time of testing, commonly referred to as “asymptomatic infections.” In August 2020, the CDC revised its testing guidance language to refer to these individuals as “healthy people.” In other words, mass testing was increasingly used to identify positive test results among individuals who were not clinically ill.

This concern was not new. In its 2011 guidance on whooping cough, the CDC previously warned:

“Testing asymptomatic persons should be avoided as it increases the likelihood of obtaining falsely-positive results.”

This was not merely a theoretical concern. A striking example was detailed in the New York Times article Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t. The episode occurred in 2007, over a decade before the “COVID-19 pandemic,” at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. A suspected whooping cough outbreak led to widespread PCR testing among healthcare workers, with numerous people initially identified as having pertussis. Yet subsequent investigation failed to substantiate the outbreak. Samples from 27 suspected cases were sent to state health departments and the CDC for further testing, and none showed evidence of pertussis by culture. Additional CDC testing found only one PCR-positive result among 116 retested samples, while other testing failed to establish that the individual was “infected” with pertussis. The episode was ultimately determined not to have been a pertussis epidemic.

The lesson was not lost on the medical community. Dr. Cathy A. Petti, an infectious-disease specialist at the University of Utah, summarized the episode bluntly:

“The big message is that every lab is vulnerable to having false positives. No single test result is absolute and that is even more important with a test result based on P.C.R.”

Serving up nothing but false positives.

The Dartmouth episode provides a concrete “pre-COVID” example of how PCR results can shape the perception of an epidemic without independently establishing that the target “pathogen” is actually present. In both instances, the underlying diagnostic failure was remarkably similar: a laboratory result was treated as proof of disease, the resulting “cases” generated the illusion of an outbreak, and subsequent investigation revealed that the purported epidemic could not be substantiated.

Despite this warning, large-scale testing campaigns were performed on asymptomatic populations during the “COVID-19 pandemic,” resulting in substantial numbers of PCR-positive results among individuals without symptoms. This pattern was observed across multiple settings, including:

Additional studies reported similar trends globally, such as 86% asymptomatic in the UK and up to 95% in Karachi. Thus, the data demonstrated a fundamental flaw: a positive PCR result did not correspond with observable illness in the vast majority. In other words, a positive PCR result does not correlate with disease, and it cannot be interpreted as identifying the cause of one. Nevertheless, these PCR-positive results were counted as “cases” and used in calculations of disease prevalence, transmission, and infectivity.

Pairing this information with the absence of a purified and isolated “virus” available to calibrate and validate the tests, the PCR narrative begins to unravel using the mainstream sources alone. We did not even need to examine the extremely high cycle thresholds (Ct values) used during testing, the lack of standardization across assays, the well-documented concerns over contamination, or the fact that PCR inventor Kary Mullis opposed using PCR as a standalone diagnostic test for “infectious” disease. These are all important pieces of information that further poke holes in the narrative, but the ship has already taken on too much water and is going down regardless.

Nor did we need to challenge the broader assumptions of genetics to establish reasonable doubt. Without a physically isolated “virus” serving as a validated reference standard, the “viral genome” itself is a computationally derived model assembled from RNA sequences whose origin and relationship to a specific disease-causing entity must be assumed. The admissions made by the very institutions promoting and relying upon PCR are more than enough to expose the significant cracks in the foundation.

While I believe the validity and interpretation of PCR results have been extensively and successfully challenged over the past six years, I continue to share peer-reviewed research that supports these concerns whenever I encounter it. In my view, some of the most compelling critiques of the prevailing narrative come from mainstream sources themselves. The CDC, WHO, and ASM established the diagnostic principles, acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding “SARS-CoV-2” testing, and provided the very information that exposes the circularity at the heart of PCR-based case determination. It is far more difficult to dismiss concerns when they originate from the very institutions, organizations, and literature that underpin the mainstream position.

Fortunately, two recent peer-reviewed studies have surfaced that offer new insight into the very problems described above. Let’s examine how their findings reinforce the concerns I have raised since the beginning of the “pandemic.” While mainstream literature frequently frames these problems as “false-positive” results, that label itself is a misnomer. To have a false positive, you must first have a physically validated baseline to define a true positive. Without that gold standard, the test is not occasionally making mistakes—it is generating arbitrary output across the board. By the end of this analysis, it will become clear that we are not just dealing with a high rate of test error, but with a testing mechanism where every positive result is fundamentally false.