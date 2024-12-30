ViroLIEgy Newsletter

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

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Oriorda's avatar
Oriorda
Dec 30, 2024

Keep going on the straight and narrow Mike. Your work is commendably unemotional, fact-based and easily corroborated through the many citations you provide. We none of us can ever completely understand the motives of another, but actions are usually a strong indication of their degree of sincerity and believability, or otherwise.

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Christine FOIs's avatar
Christine FOIs
Dec 30, 2024

I'm so glad that you wrote this, Mike.

David Crowe and his podcast was also a very big early influence on me, and he was very supportive when I ran my FOI wording by him before sending it the first one to Health Canada (https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/david-email.png).

Based on my observations and my own personal experiences with him, Jamie is not capable of having an adult disagreement. He sent me furious but contradictory emails after I dared to "like" Sam's Narcissists video, while in the same breath insisting that it was meaningless when HE "liked" Craig Hutchinson's evidence-free hit-piece on the Baileys. He also accused me repeatedly of lying and attacking his project, but couldn't show even 1 example to back up his accusations.

He was also furious that I chose not to get involved in his project (which I only found out about along with the rest of the world) and acted as though I had some obligation to get involved based on the fact that he had taken the time to answer some questions that I had privately posed about it. After receiving his answers I was still not satisfied or comfortable with the project, for various reasons, and choose not to get involved. Recent events have validated some of my concerns.

Now Jamie admits to having "trashed" my very polite recent emails where I asked him to explain his recent claim that PCR covid tests "correlate with something expelled during respiratory symptoms". He cannot explain what this alleged "something" is, even though you obviously have to know what a thing is in order to observe "it" correlating with something else. This is not a good look for no-virus.

Jamie's outrageous claim that there is an onus on no-virus people to run experiments to refute virology is especially troubling ("incumbent" = imposed as a duty : obligatory). He is feeding the false notion that dissidents of a narrative bear the burden of proof, rather than the narrative-pushers. This is dangerous and illogical. Very strange.

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