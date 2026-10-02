“He who permits himself to tell a lie once, finds it much easier to do it the second time.” — Thomas Jefferson

For those who have not been following along over the last few years, there has been a public falling out between myself and Jamie Andrews of the Virology Controls Studies Project. This was primarily due to his personal conduct rather than the project itself. I detailed this extensively in my December 30, 2024 article Out of Control. It was intended to be my only statement on the matter. However, Jamie escalated the situation with false allegations that my article doxxed the leading scientist in his project—claiming that this led to harassment, death threats, loss of employment for the scientist, and that I was a criminal under active FBI investigation.

What many people do not realize is that Jamie’s vendetta against me began before Out of Control was even published. On December 22, 2024—eight days before my article went live—Jamie sent a message to a friend stating: ​

“This cunt has accused me of validating fraud and I will publicly make him pay.”

That message revealed Jamie’s intent to retaliate publicly, setting the tone for everything that followed. Jamie then spent the following year spreading these false accusations about me across social media, culminating in a hit piece titled Controlled Opposition published on July 28, 2025. This subsequently led to my writing an Addendum to my original article on August 1, 2025, in which I demonstrated the falsity of the accusations through the glaring inaccuracies and contradictions in Jamie’s timeline. Once again, I hoped this would be my final word.

Unfortunately, despite my attempts to ignore him, Jamie has remained committed to attacking me, as well as many others speaking out against virology, across social media and in his Substack articles. While I prefer not to engage, I will not allow persistent fabrications to solidify into “truth” through my silence. I have therefore addressed them when I feel it is necessary.

Why I Am Responding

Some people have asked why I continue to spend any time responding to Jamie’s accusations. Their view is that I should simply ignore him and that his claims will ultimately be dismissed by anyone who knows me. While I understand that perspective, I do not believe defamatory accusations should simply go unanswered, particularly when they are repeated over and over again.

I also believe that character and reputation matter. I take pride in my character and the reputation I have built over the years, and I have no intention of allowing Jamie to repeatedly rewrite the facts about my actions without challenging those claims with evidence. I will defend my reputation when serious and demonstrably false accusations are made against me. I do not believe that remaining silent while someone repeatedly smears your character is the right thing to do.

This article is therefore not about engaging in a personal feud for its own sake. It is about putting Jamie’s accusations, statements, timelines, and contradictions on the record and allowing readers to examine the evidence for themselves. If Jamie is going to accuse me of criminal conduct, doxxing, destroying a scientist’s career, and being under FBI investigation, then he should be able to substantiate those accusations.

That is what this article is about: the receipts.

And I will demonstrate that Jamie has none.

Introducing the Real Jamie

I recently chose to respond to Jamie's accusations against me once again when, on August 31, 2026, he decided that his new followers needed to be “introduced” to me:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2094399079933419850?s=20

I responded, as I have done throughout this dispute, by pointing out the specific claims Jamie was making and correcting the record:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2094423855435497805?s=20

As I have done numerous times before, I challenged Jamie to substantiate his accusations against me of being a criminal with actual evidence—something he has repeatedly failed to produce. I specifically asked him to show where I had been charged with a crime and where I had participated in any of the activities he was alleging:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2094423858505830811?s=20

As Jamie heavily relies on his discussions with AI when writing his articles, I also decided to utilize Grok to help put my argument in terms that Jamie would hopefully understand. After providing the AI with our respective articles, Grok identified numerous discrepancies between Jamie’s timeline and mine. It concluded that Jamie was not reliable and that my account was more honest and more careful in the reporting of events:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2094423861961937013?s=20

Full Grok analysis for those interested:

https://x.com/i/grok/share/6ccf49680729489e9602e607ce42ee39

Rather than engage with the analysis, Jamie reverted to his usual tactic: dismissing the evidence and resorting to insults. He claimed that my acknowledgment that I removed the scientist’s name was itself “proof” that I had committed the crime of doxxing—while once again failing to provide evidence of the criminal investigation or charges he has repeatedly claimed exist:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2094516157818757530?s=20

As I have exhaustively explained to Jamie, admitting to removing a name at someone’s request is not an admission of a crime, nor does it prove the existence of an FBI investigation. For Jamie’s accusation to have any basis, he would need to demonstrate that a crime actually occurred, including that the publication of the name in my article caused the alleged harassment, death threats, and loss of employment, that any police or FBI investigation actually exists, and that I intentionally engaged in conduct to cause the alleged harm:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2094528186402881654?s=20

I even provided a second Grok-generated explanation for Jamie in the hope that, presented another way, he might recognize the errors in his reasoning:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2094833741080273376?s=20

Full Grok analysis:

https://x.com/i/grok/share/d9d9dbdebdc949189e21a9824faef122

Unsurprisingly, Jamie failed to address this analysis as well.

Show the Receipts

​Things were quiet for a few weeks until Jamie launched another attack on September 18, 2026. Once again, he asserted that I had admitted to doxxing the scientist. This time, however, Jamie expanded his accusations, claiming that I had also doxxed his brother and his father. He claimed that his Controlled Opposition article contained “all of the receipts of their criminal doxxing” and that it was “proved fact.” Jamie also stated that he had filed police reports in some instances:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2100839018019664368?s=20

Because Jamie was now characterizing these allegations as “proved fact,” claiming that he had “receipts,” and specifically stating that he had filed police reports, I challenged him once again to produce the evidence he claimed existed.

If police reports had actually been filed, one would ordinarily expect some form of documentary record associated with those reports. At a minimum, Jamie should be able to identify when they were filed and provide the relevant report or case/reference numbers. So I unblocked Jamie and challenged him to produce the receipts for these alleged police reports.

I was also very clear about where I wanted him to provide them: publicly, in the comments of my post, so that his evidence could be examined by everyone following the dispute—not merely asserted privately or referred to without documentation:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2101288143240540438

I also reiterated that I have consistently documented the contradictions and false assertions in Jamie’s account, yet he has never provided a substantive response addressing the evidence I have presented. I have repeatedly given him the opportunity to refute my timeline and provide evidence supporting his own version of events. He has not done so. At some point, the absence of a response becomes difficult to ignore:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2101288145161462172?s=20

Instead of responding directly to me on my post, as I had specifically requested, Jamie retreated to his own thread with standard insults, falsely accusing me of drinking urine:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2101346865627447403?s=20

As for the “receipts” he claimed to have for the police reports, Jamie punted the ball to an anonymous “American citizen” who supposedly filed one:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2101347600649617825?s=20

This clearly does not even match the claim I challenged him to substantiate. Jamie had said he had filed police reports. When I asked him to produce the receipts for those reports, he did not provide a report, a case number, a filing date, or any other documentation showing that he had filed anything. Instead, he suddenly pointed to an unnamed third party who supposedly filed a single report.

In other words, the “receipt” for Jamie’s claim that he filed police reports was apparently a claim that someone else filed one. Jamie had turned “I have receipts” into “trust me, someone else did it.”

A Despicable Deflection

Realizing that his narrative was crumbling under the simplest demand for evidence, Jamie attacked me again—this time by dragging my wife into the dispute.

In a disgusting racially charged “extra bonus,” Jamie referred to my wife as a “Green Card Seeking Somali Pirate” and added that “ICE will be interested.” He also somehow managed to interpret a laughing emoji from me as an endorsement of drinking urine:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2101349991709122745?s=20

He added one final jab at my wife the next day, posting a GIF depicting the Somali pirate from the Tom Hanks movie Captain Phillips:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2101613904312873053?s=20

My wife is a beautiful Somali woman and an amazing, hardworking American citizen. Whatever disagreements Jamie and I may have, she has nothing to do with them. Bringing her into this dispute and invoking her ethnicity, mocking her background, and fabricating immigration threats was a vile, racially charged tactic meant to shock, offend, and—above all—distract from the fact that he had just been exposed for fabricating his claims.

I have endured Jamie’s insults, accusations, and attacks against me for a long time. That does not give him the right to drag my wife into the middle of it, much less make inflammatory claims about her immigration status or invoke her Somali heritage as part of his attack.

Instead of producing the receipts he said he had, Jamie attacked my wife. That was not a response to my challenge. It was a disgusting and desperate attempt to change the subject.

The Indirect Method

As Jamie had failed to respond directly to my post as I had requested, I called him out for not doing so. I pointed out that his unsubstantiated claim that some anonymous US citizen filed a police report was not proof. He was going to have to do better than that, and I reiterated that I wanted a direct response in the comments on my post:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2101356352937312536?s=20

After his continued personal attacks against my wife, I decided the next morning to press Jamie even more to produce the receipts he claimed existed. I made sure to highlight that he had failed to provide any dates, case numbers, or paper trail. If Jamie could not support his claim with actual evidence, then it was clear that he had fabricated having done so:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2101656393740640518?s=20

Unsurprisingly, instead of responding directly to me, Jamie responded the next day to someone else I was conversing with in order to take another shot at me from behind a block. Responding to a question about who benefits from all of this, he ironically stated that the truth benefits if we discredit each other, while continuing to be untruthful about having the receipts showing that he had filed any police reports himself:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2102009073335967773?s=20

I therefore called him out for continuing to fail to respond directly to me. It had now been over 48 hours, and Jamie still had not produced the receipts he claimed existed:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2102018747611365705?s=20

This time, Jamie did respond to me in my post, but once again from behind a block. This meant that I could neither see nor respond to his comment without going to his page to see whether he had done so. Jamie continued with the same tired attacks while still failing to produce the receipts:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2102033641110954108?s=20

Jamie followed that up with a response insulting anyone who follows me. He also continued repeating his already-refuted claim that admitting to removing a name is equivalent to doxxing:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2102036103121289398?s=20

The Timeline Does Not Lie

Jamie knows full well that the scientist had already been doxxed and fired from his job nearly a year before my article was published. In fact, he admitted as much in his own article, stating:

“A few months past and BAM, this scientist gets pulled into the management office of his Laboratory, someone had rung in and said they had “An AntiVax Twitter account” and they were terminating their contract.”

He then added:

“The Baileys organized an interrogation of myself and this scientist just a few months later , with a barrage of questions for nearly 4 hrs at the hands of Christine Massey who was recording the interrogation to send to the Baileys (How sinister, who do they think they are Dr. Evil?).”

We were told about this incident by both Jamie and the scientist during the July 1, 2024, 1.5-hour Zoom call that Jamie later mischaracterized as a four-hour interrogation set up by the Baileys, who were not involved, six months before my article was even published. During that call, the scientist stated, “I was doxxed anyway, but yeah,” while Jamie said, “I genuinely think that it must have been somebody at work or somebody like that that has done it.”

As I noted in the Out of Control Addendum, the scientist himself told me in October 2024 that, after being fired, his career as a scientist was over because he had decided to retire. Therefore, the name was published in my article and removed well after the scientist had already been doxxed, fired, and retired. All of those events had occurred before my article saw the light of day.

I called Jamie out again in the comments for hiding behind a block and reiterated that he had said that he was the one who filed the police reports. In his own article, Jamie stated in reference to the report allegedly filed against me, “I did write a full report to the FBI.” Therefore, if Jamie did in fact write the report himself, he should have been able to produce the requested receipts. Instead, he continued to avoid doing so.

Jamie was clearly having difficulty keeping his story straight:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2102039357771149771?s=20

I also called Jamie out in another post, insisting that he unblock me so that we could actually engage in a substantive discussion in good faith. Hiding behind a block was a cowardly tactic:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2102043982784024680?s=20

Jamie responded to my post once more from behind a block. It was clear to me that he was unwilling to engage in good faith in order to resolve this:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2102050302597775448?s=20

Rather than continue seeking out Jamie’s responses from his page, I decided to give him one final opportunity to unblock me so that we could interact directly. I had unblocked him, so it was only fair that he should do the same for me. Anything else suggested to me that Jamie was not confident in supporting his arguments in a direct discussion with me:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2102051937856139359?s=20

I also included another Grok analysis for Jamie that I am reproducing in full.

Is Jamie's claim accurate that this is a criminal action by ViroLIEgy?

No, Jamie’s claim that ViroLIEgy (Mike Stone) committing a clear “criminal action” by publishing (and later removing) the scientist’s name is not accurate under typical U.S. legal standards. Doxxing is not a single standalone federal crime. Publishing someone’s name becomes potentially criminal only in specific circumstances: when it involves private/restricted information (such as a home address, personal phone number, SSN, or similar non-public details) combined with intent to harass, intimidate, threaten, cause substantial emotional distress, or facilitate harm. Simply naming a person—especially one connected to a publicly discussed scientific or collaborative project—is generally protected speech and not itself illegal. In the available statements: Stone acknowledged posting a name and then removing it after speaking with the individual.

Jamie frames that acknowledgment as an admission of a criminal offense (doxxing the scientist who worked on his project).

Broader context from both sides’ public writings shows a long-running personal and professional dispute. Stone has maintained that the name/identity was already publicly linked through Jamie’s own materials, interviews, and videos; that the person had reportedly been identified earlier; and that no evidence shows the scientist accused Stone of doxxing or suffered subsequent harassment/threats specifically from Stone’s post. Jamie disputes this and has repeatedly called it criminal doxxing (along with other alleged incidents involving workplaces/family). No public evidence of actual criminal charges, arrests, or convictions related to this specific naming has been shown. Jamie has referenced police/FBI reports (sometimes attributing them to a U.S. citizen rather than himself) but notes that agencies often take no action on what he calls “low level” conduct. Disputes like this are common in online communities and are more often handled as civil matters (defamation, harassment claims) than criminal prosecutions when limited to a name in a public debate context. In short, while doxxing can be illegal when it crosses into private information + harmful intent, the specific act Jamie highlights—publishing then removing a name—does not automatically qualify as a criminal offense based on the public record and standard U.S. law. It remains a contested allegation in an ongoing feud rather than an established crime. Legal outcomes depend on jurisdiction, exact content posted, proven intent, and resulting harm, none of which are conclusively established here as criminal.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/c95953892b3f43cfb0c071cab7213f04

Jamie refused to unblock me, thereby continuing to hide and respond from behind the block. Instead, he complained that I had provided him with an AI response, argued that I had fed it limited information, and then falsely claimed that the analysis agreed with him. This was incorrect. I had simply asked Grok whether Jamie’s claim was accurate. I did not feed Grok any information, and its analysis did not support Jamie’s interpretation:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2102059083004019070?s=20

The Public Record

Jamie asserted that death threats occurred after my article was published, but he has never provided any proof that death threats ever occurred at any point in time. This was yet another of his unsubstantiated claims. The scientist in question was not a private individual whose identity had been carefully concealed until I supposedly revealed it. He had maintained a public online presence for years, and his real name was publicly visible in numerous places, including his own website and YouTube channel.

The following screenshots, with the identifying information redacted, demonstrate what was publicly available:

The scientist’s own website publicly displayed his photograph and full name.

Search results also publicly associated the scientist’s full name with his website and other online content.

This April 16, 2024, video interview between the scientist and Jamie is still publicly available on his YouTube channel. In it, the scientist identifies himself by name and discusses his professional background:

This was the inconvenient fact that Jamie did not want to discuss because it undermined the story he was telling.

Regardless, as Jamie continued to refuse to engage in good faith, I decided there was no point in continuing the exchange. I had received everything I needed from this brief “interaction.”

It was now unmistakably clear that Jamie had fabricated the story that he had filed police reports. I had given him more than 48 hours to produce a single receipt, yet he could not provide one. Instead, he hid behind insults, false accusations, and a block. Those are not the actions of someone confident in his arguments. They are the telltale signs of someone who knows he is beat and is desperately seeking to avoid being exposed any further.

I blocked Jamie once again, satisfied that his story had crumbled around him:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2102061656062754971?s=20

Still, I decided to add one more Grok analysis for good measure. Here it is in full:

Is Jamie's claim accurate?

No, Jamie’s claim is not accurate. Jamie asserts that Mike Stone (@ViroLIEgy) committed a clear (and “serious”) criminal act of doxxing by publishing a scientist’s full name (from what Jamie calls a private/restricted email) that could identify the person’s workplace, and that this was elevated by prior death threats from others (including Burki and associated accounts). Jamie further claims that even Grok’s response admits the action was criminal. Key points on the claim of criminality There is no standalone federal U.S. crime of “doxxing.” Publishing a name becomes potentially criminal only under specific statutes (e.g., cyberstalking, interstate threats, or certain state laws) when it involves non-public personal identifying information (typically home address, phone number, SSN, or similar restricted details), is done with intent to harass, threaten, or cause substantial emotional distress or fear of harm, and results in actual harm or reasonable fear.

A professional scientist’s full name—especially one linked to peer-reviewed work or a project that has public elements— is generally not treated as restricted private information in the same category as home addresses or SSNs. Names of published scientists are typically findable through public channels.

The attached Grok response in the post explicitly stated that Jamie’s claim of a clear “criminal action” by publishing (and later removing) the name is not accurate under typical U.S. legal standards. It only noted the conditional circumstances under which publishing certain private information could become potentially criminal. Highlighting that conditional language does not equal an admission that the specific act was criminal. Contested facts of the incident Both parties present conflicting narratives with supporting screenshots and timelines from their own Substacks and posts: Jamie describes the published material as a private email whose release identified the scientist’s role and workplace, stayed up for weeks, circulated among people who had previously made threats, and contributed to professional harm.

Stone maintains the material came from an email that was not confidential in the claimed sense, that the scientist’s identity and involvement were already publicly discoverable earlier through Jamie’s own interviews, videos, and project materials, that there are timeline contradictions in Jamie’s account of when any firing or harm occurred, that the scientist has not attributed doxxing or resulting threats to Stone, and that no criminal investigation or charges exist. No independent public evidence (court records, confirmed law-enforcement action, statement from the scientist, or neutral third-party verification) establishes that a crime occurred. Mutual accusations of lying, selective presentation of evidence, and bad faith have continued for well over a year in this dispute. In short, while the publication of identifying details without consent can be ethically questionable or colloquially labeled “doxxing” depending on one’s view of the privacy expectations involved, the stronger claim that it constitutes a clear or serious criminal act—and that Grok confirmed this—is not supported by U.S. legal standards or the available public record. The dispute remains unresolved and heavily contested between the two parties.

https://x.com/i/grok?conversation=2102313416203358281

A Name Is Not A Crime

The following day, Jamie posted another statement repeating his allegations and attempting to justify them. Interestingly, Jamie now acknowledges the point I have been making all along: “Of course naming someone is not a crime if their name is public already.”

Yet he continues to try to retroactively connect the appearance of the scientist’s name in my December 2024 article to whomever contacted the scientist’s workplace and got him fired nearly a year earlier. Again, this is literally impossible.

For such a serious accusation involving harassment, death threats, and loss of livelihood, one would think that producing evidence of the police report Jamie claimed to have written and filed would be relatively easy. This was clearly not the case:

https://x.com/JamieAA_Again/status/2102349569375752410?s=20

Jamie was literally shooting his own case in the foot. All I had to do was simply point out the inconsistencies in his story and highlight the impossible timeline:

https://x.com/ViroLIEgy/status/2102378246469980527?s=20

Case Closed

Throughout this nearly two-year ordeal, I have repeatedly shown that Jamie’s accusations are baseless and that his story simply does not add up.

For the record:

Public Identity: The scientist in question maintained an active, public online persona under his real name long before my article.

The Scientist’s Own Words: The scientist emailed me in October 2024 stating that he had retired. When he requested that his name be removed from my article on January 9, 2025, I removed it immediately. He never accused me of doxxing him, and we remain on respectful terms.

The Timeline: The scientist was doxxed and fired in early 2024, as Jamie confirmed in writing. My article was published on December 30, 2024. An article cannot cause an event that happened long before it was ever published.

Shifting FBI Claims:

January 9, 2025: Jamie claimed that a full cybercrime investigation was underway.

March 5, 2025: Jamie claimed I was under investigation by the FBI.

March 9, 2025: Jamie claimed that there was an “active investigation” into my “criminal actions” of “purposefully doxxing and destroying the career of a tenured scientist.”

June 24, 2025: Jamie softened his claim, saying that I had been “reported” to the FBI.

July 28, 2025: Jamie claimed that he had written a full report to the FBI.

September 18, 2026: Jamie claimed he had “receipts” and had filed police reports himself.

The Reality Check: When asked for a simple case number, Jamie pivoted to claiming an “anonymous citizen” filed it, failing to produce a single piece of documentation. He could not provide one because they do not exist.

When a person bases an entire two-year campaign of character assassination on the premise that you are a “criminal under active federal investigation,” demanding proof of a police report is not a minor detail—it is the ultimate test of credibility. Jamie failed that test completely. His claims collapsed the moment he was asked for proof.

These are only a few of the inconsistencies and inaccuracies in Jamie’s version of events that I have documented over the last two years. Unfortunately for him, I actually do have receipts, many of which have already been published in my articles, while others I have not shared out of respect for the scientist involved. Those receipts directly contradict his story.

When push came to shove, Jamie failed to support his claim that he had filed even a single police report. I did not ask him to prove a complicated conspiracy, produce confidential investigative files, or reveal anything that would jeopardize an investigation. I asked for the most basic evidence that should exist if his claim were true: a date, a case number, a report, or some other verifiable paper trail. Instead of producing evidence, he changed the story to claim an anonymous party filed it. That is the exact opposite of producing receipts; it is fleeing from the truth when called out.

Without evidence of these alleged police reports, his claims of an active FBI investigation into my “criminal actions” remain completely unsubstantiated. And without evidence of a crime, his claim that I am a criminal who doxxed a scientist loses its entire foundation.

This is what makes the police-report claim so important. It is not some minor detail buried in a long-running disagreement. It is a concrete, testable claim. Either Jamie filed the reports he said he filed, or he did not. If he did, he should have been able to provide some evidence of that fact. After being repeatedly challenged to do so, he could not.

Even if Jamie had produced evidence showing he actually filed those reports, it would only backfire on him. A report is merely an allegation, not proof of guilt. Showing that police or federal reports were filed nearly two years ago—with zero arrests, charges, or legal follow-up since—would only prove that law enforcement examined his claims and determined no crime occurred.

​Whether he lied about filing the reports or filed them only to have authorities dismiss them, the outcome is identical: no crime was committed, and no active investigation exists.

Jamie’s domino of deception comes crashing down with this one provable lie. If he is willing to lie about something as important as filing a police report, then his credibility regarding the accusations he makes against me, or anyone else, is completely shattered. He spent nearly two years telling a story in which I was supposedly a criminal who doxxed a scientist, destroyed his career, and became the subject of an active FBI investigation. Yet when given a simple opportunity to substantiate the core claim underlying that narrative, Jamie could not deliver.

This tells you everything you need to know about the reliability of the tall tales Jamie has been spinning.

The receipts were demanded. None were produced.

Case closed.