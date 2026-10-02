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Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Oct 2Edited

Mike, if I may chime in here. I can validate and verify what you're saying about Andrews, who has done his best to corrupt everyone around him and beyond. However, my theory of his "project" is that it's an effort to capture credit for disproving the cytopathic effect, which rightly belongs to Dr. Lanka.

I examined all of the available data from Andrews' project and then spent nearly two hours interviewing him. There is absolutely nothing there, and if it is, it's not new. I think the premise of a "control experiment" is a farce, because the control belongs with the original experiment under the original experimental conditions, not as a separate thing done years later.

It is further a farce because his experimental data is not available. I suspect it either does not exist or is of no worth.

Andrews and his minions have gone after all of us doing work on the missing virus problem, at one time or another; they will use any defamatory approach possible, from insult to doxxing; he has sown distrust and anger where none is needed. Many established friendships have fallen to this scam, as he lures people in who should know better into his efforts using a diversity of pretexts, and then divides them.

He is a fraudulent, bad faith actor who needs to be erased from this history of this issue.

https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/wheres-your-data-planet-waves-fm

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sarah dawson's avatar
sarah dawson
Oct 2

Absolutely.. the emotional intelligence and integrity you have managed to maintain through this farce has been astounding…. I really hope you don’t feel the need to respond further, his need to always resort to being offensive shows just how unable he is to stand in his own integrity..

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