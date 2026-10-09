ViroLIEgy Newsletter

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

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Rider
Oct 12

All virologists are the most annoying assholes. None of them consider logic to be relevant; they chastise as 'unqualifed' any who question and challenge their lack of any evidence. They 'infer' (guess) a virus is present when there are symptoms, because they want to believe the symptoms were caused by a virus. What faith-based circular rationalization. That isn't thinking...it is evasion. They're not qualified to think, as they demonstrate, just repeat bullshit talking points. Like politicians.

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Rider
Oct 12

MIke this is one of the best articles you have written. Thank you.

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