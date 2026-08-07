ViroLIEgy Newsletter

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

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LMS's avatar
LMS
8d

This is a really good report of the demonization of measles, I had it, I survived, every child I knew of survived w/o issue. Women who had measles as a child are far less likely to experience ovarian cancer. We stop the detoxification processes of our bodies to our peril.

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2 replies by Mike Stone and others
Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
7dEdited

When I saw that RFK Jr was doing a cooking show whose purpose is to show how making meals from scratch is easy, healthier and inexpensive, I looked it up and what greeted me were shorts rubbishing that effort and complaining he should be attending to "outbreaks".

Facepalm!

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